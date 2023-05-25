Western Advocate
Zig Zag Railway to re-open its passenger services from this weekend, May 27-28

May 26 2023 - 9:30am
A steam loco puffs down the Zig Zag Railway. The historic railway will re-open to the public on Saturday, May 27. Picture supplied
AFTER years of countless work, the Zig Zag Railway is set for a long-awaited re-opening.

