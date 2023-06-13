MORE than 11,000 regional Australian parents and guardians could go back to paid work if the rapidly increasing number of childcare job vacancies were filled, a new report finds.
In Bathurst alone, positions for carers and aides in the health, education and childcare sectors have increased fourfold since 2017, the Regional Australia Institute (RAI) has revealed.
Balance Early Education is one of the few childcare centres in Bathurst that has sufficient staff, and co-director Molly Forbutt says they are very lucky.
"We had somebody join us recently and they said there was over 40 jobs just for the 12 centres in the area," Ms Forbutt said.
"So I jumped online just out of interest, and I was really surprised, there's just so many jobs."
The RAI report identifies job advertisements in regional areas grew three times faster than in large cities.
In the Blue Mountains, Bathurst and Central West NSW, there was a 404 per cent increase in online job advertisements for carers and aides in the period from December 2017 to December 2022.
The report also notes the biggest gaps are for critical caring and education roles.
Ms Forbutt said wages and lack of training options are two major contributors to the staff shortage.
Encouraging staff to complete an early childhood degree, workplace flexibility and prioritising mental health was a big part of retaining staff.
"We're really having to have that focus and we're constantly adjusting and being really flexible with our rostering and focusing on that wellbeing," she said.
"We're really invested in wanting to highlight those things because if you're having a stressful day then it's obviously going to impact on children, so we really want to focus on how we want to best present ourselves in the industry."
According to preliminary modelling undertaken by the RAI, filling the vacant positions - which have seen a three-figure percentage increase in most areas - would have significant economic impact on regional and national economies.
"These roles represent a total of $1.76 billion in direct wages paid to residents of regional Australia," RAI chief executive officer Liz Ritchie said.
"Filling them would create an immediate $1.24 billion in economic activity.
"The estimated 1670 advertised child carer roles in regional Australia can potentially enable 11,690 parents/guardians to participate in the workforce."
