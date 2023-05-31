A KELSO man who had thousands of child abuse files stored on a computer - and who told police he "wasn't harming anyone" by viewing the images - will stand before Bathurst District Court in June.
Ian Tester, 46, of Kabbera Boulevard, Kelso, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on May 24, 2023 to having and using a carriage service to watch child abuse material.
Tester was arrested at his Kelso home on June 21 last year after NSW Police Force officers found a number of devices, including 37 hard disk drives, while executing a Commonwealth Search Warrant, court documents indicate.
Tester admitted to having thousands of files containing child abuse on his computer, which were also saved on encrypted disks and stored on a virtual machine he named "Pandorica".
While Tester was held in custody at Bathurst Police Station, officers attached to the Digital Forensics Unit tried to access his computer, but after being unable to get in, Tester was brought back to the home to enter a number of passwords to open the drive.
Court documents said officers watched five files on the machine which had been used for "gratification" by Tester, including four videos of a real child under the age of 13 participating in or watching a sexual act with an adult.
Officers also saw a video of two prepubescent females at a beach, who are believed to be animated or text-based and between the ages of 13 and 18.
After he was returned to the station, Tester told police he got the material from an online platform that he would visit on a weekly basis to watch videos and see photos of exposed children, with a preference for "young girls".
He also said while being recorded by police that he would "maybe" be attracted to a child being bathed.
"I'm not harming anyone," Tester said to police while in custody.
During the case's mention in open court, solicitor Jonty Boshier - who appeared as an agent - entered the plea on Tester's behalf before the matter was committed to Bathurst District Court for sentence on June 23, 2023.
Tester's bail was continued by Magistrate C Farnan.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
