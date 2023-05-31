Western Advocate
Ian Tester, 46, of Kabbera Boulevard, Kelso, in Bathurst Court for having child abuse material

By Jay-Anna Mobbs
June 1 2023 - 4:30am
Bathurst Courthouse, where Ian Tester will be sentenced for having and watching child abuse material. File picture
Bathurst Courthouse, where Ian Tester will be sentenced for having and watching child abuse material. File picture

A KELSO man who had thousands of child abuse files stored on a computer - and who told police he "wasn't harming anyone" by viewing the images - will stand before Bathurst District Court in June.

