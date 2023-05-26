Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
In Depth

A look back at Panthers-Lithgow grand final battles between 2005-07

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
May 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Panthers versus Lithgow Wolves - there was a time that they were the most anticipated games on the local rugby league calendar.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.