Contrary to popular opinion, prison numbers actually dropped during the war years.
Before World War I, Bathurst Gaol, as an industrial gaol, was a hive of industry with a number of trade courses such as hat making, tailoring, bootmaking and carpentry.
Much of the work was carried out to supply various departments of the NSW government and the like.
Prisoners also worked in the gaol garden, this being established not long after the new gaol had been opened. Potatoes, onions, carrots and pumpkins were generally grown.
In early 1916, the National Advocate supplement told of inmates at the Bathurst Gaol undergoing army drills complete with wooden model guns.
On December 20, 1916, two men were hanged inside of Bathurst Gaol.
The two men concerned were part of the Industrial Workers of the World, who were convicted of the murder of a policeman.
The two young men were 28-year-old Frank Fritz and 20-year-old Ronald Kennedy.
They were known as "wobblies" and were considered part of an outlawed American revolutionary band which had established a small membership in Australia.
While the Great War was still raging in Belgium and France, life continued in Bathurst, though most were aware of the sacrifice.
On January 25, 1918, Joseph Boyd, 31, a bricklayer, was charged before the Bathurst Court for stealing a watch, chain and a trinket valued at 10/-, a vest and £2-10-0 in cash from Amalik McAlister, a groom at the Royal Hotel.
Sargeant Sheahy found the items on the accused, who then claimed he had found them in the gutter.
The accused had gone into the back yard at the Royal Hotel and asked the groom if he could have a wash.
The groom came to the door of the stable and gave a bucket of water to the accused and went away to attend to his work, returning about half an hour later to find the items gone.
Thomas Doran, lorry driver, stated he saw the accused in the yard.
Boyd was given four months hard labour in Bathurst Gaol.
After just nine years of most loyal service in Bathurst, Mr A.J. Meade left Bathurst on a Monday night, November 5, 1917, on the train for Broken Hill, where he was to take charge of the gaol.
Mr Meade had been prominent in many local movements during his stay in Bathurst and in all he had done great work.
The National Advocate stated that he would be missed by many, who would all wish him good fortune in his new home.
Mrs Meade had been associated with many patriotic movements, including the local War Chest, and would also be missed by the city.
Mrs Meade followed several days after her husband.
About six weeks after the end of the war, two prisoners escaped from Bathurst Gaol.
Edward Gustav Steiner had been convicted of the murder of Choy You, a Chinaman, at Flemington in Sydney in 1916.
Steiner maintained that his sister's lover killed Choy You, but Steiner accepted the guilt for his sister's sake.
When her lover was killed on the Western Front, Steiner thought he might get a retrial to establish his innocence and, to this aim, he decided to stage an escape on December 29, 1918.
He escaped with 29-year-old Frank Edward Leigh (alias Edward Crane).
The two men were assigned to the same workshop.
The two men had got chisels and other implements from the workshop and escaped from their cells on the third storey.
