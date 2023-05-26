IT'S the test that every side in the women's Central West Premier League Hockey competition both looks forward to yet dreads at the same time - a matchup against the Lithgow Panthers.
Bathurst City knows that one way or another they're going to get a lot out of this Saturday's game against the unbeaten competition front runners when they meet at Bob Roach Field.
One City player who has seen her share of contests against the giants of the east is Erin Cobcroft.
In her four years with Bathurst City Cobcroft has been one of the leaders for her team, always being a danger player for a club chasing a return to the finals.
A way to showcase those credentials is by standing tall against a team loaded with talent from front to back.
"It's well known in the competition that Panthers are a high achieving team. There's always that extra element of nervousness when we play them only because they've got a few skilled players and they work well together as a team," Cobcroft said.
"I think we always seem to rise to the occasion though and we tend to show improved teamwork when we played them. We do manage to find improvements in those tougher games, and it's a big opportunity for our younger girls to step up and make a bigger physical presence on the field."
Bathurst City come into the game off a closely fought 2-0 loss to Orange United.
Outside of the two Orange goals there was little to separate the two sides, so City aren't feeling too dismayed at the outcome.
They know they'll need to raise the bar for this weekend's next game.
Cobcroft is hoping that the trend of improvement continues at this point of the early season.
"Compared to previous years we definitely have a few more experienced players back, but the younger girls are definitely holding their own and improving with every week," she said.
"They're turning up to training and they're committed. I think it makes such a huge difference when the younger girls in the team feel as if they fit into the team.
"I think we have such a great team dynamic this year. Everyone is so supportive of one another, we have a great laugh and a chat, but we've also been great at getting our heads in the game."
City are chasing their first grand final appearance since 2017.
Under the guidance of Mel Bestwick this year they another chapter in their quest to get back towards the top of the competition.
"Even when I was at Pat's, City was also a team that was closely watched. We had Lisa Quinn for a few years as a coach-captain of the team, but she moved away after my first year with the team, and it's been interesting watching the dynamics of the team with an external coach there," Cobcroft said.
"It's been good to watch things grow and change. I'd say that this year, out of what I've played with the team so far, is the one that shows the most hope for what the season can bring."
The match is the first of a double header at Bathurst, which starts from 12.20pm.
St Pat's and Parkes United will follow that match from 1.30pm, while the other game this round sees the Orange derby take place between CYMS and United.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
