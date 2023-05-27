THEIR victory song might be 'Oh when the Saints go marching in', but John Farnham's 'Take the pressure down' would have been a more apt tune at full-time on Saturday.
While St Pat's twice came from behind to ultimately defeat Parkes 3-2 in their Central West Premier League Hockey women's match, the Saints didn't do it easy.
Ball retention was an issue for the Saints at Bob Roach Field, the blue and whites often putting themselves under pressure via unforced errors.
"It was really quite a frustrating game to watch because we would do some good things coming out of defence, but then we'd just give them the ball back," Saints coach Bec Clayton said.
"Then we'd be back on our tails trying to defend. We certainly made life a lot more difficult than it had to be with just easy turnovers, we didn't rate possession at all.
"As soon as we started to pass the ball we scored goals, but anyway, at least we didn't end up with a draw."
As scrappy as it was, Clayton was happy to see her side post its first win of the season.
She was also happy she could call on former Australian Country goalkeeper Tara Picker to fill in for the absent Georgia Baillie.
Picker, a past premiership winner with the Saints, made some class saves late in the contest to ensure her side held on.
"Georgia was out with the under 15s boys state side this weekend, so we're certainly lucky we've got someone like Tara to call on," Clayton said.
"She probably would've been disappointed at herself for the first one, but she made a lot of stops after that. She's very handy to have."
The sides traded goals in the opening half of Saturday's contest, but it was the Saints who found themselves chasing.
Chloe Carty put Parkes on the scoreboard in the ninth minutes with a nice bit of individual skill.
First she dispossessed a Saints defender, then she rounded goalkeeper Tara Picker and slotted home.
The reply from Pat's came just before quarter-time. Hannah Kable made a penetrating run down the left edge and crossed the ball into the circle where a Millie Fulton deflection found the mark.
The stalemate lasted just 90 seconds into the second quarter as Carty bagged her second for Parkes.
As was in the case in the first quarter, the Saints were guilty of soft turnovers and the young, quick Parkes side pressed hard to increase its advantage.
However, when the Saints did retain possession moving forwards they looked good.
In the 25th minute Sophie Conroy threw a nice ball out of defence, Millie Fulton threaded a beautiful pass into the circle and Kable applied the finishing touches to lock it up again at 2-all.
The first penalty corner of the contest was awarded six minutes into the second half and from it came the goal that was to decide the match.
While Andrea Finn made an excellent stick save, Parkes couldn't clear the circle. Savannah Draper fired in another shot for the Saints and it found the mark.
That gave the Saints a 3-2 lead and that's how it stayed, but there were more chances in the 22 minutes which remained.
Finn made another block off a St Pat's penalty corner while Parkes goalkeeper Amy Thornberry denied Macey Fulton with a reflex stick save.
In the final quarter a Picker glove save denied Parkes from its first penalty corner of the match, while Conroy came up with a key tackle moments later.
Parkes pushed until the final whistle, but the Saints managed to hold on for their first win of the season.
"One thing about Parkes in all the years I've been involved in Premier League is that nothing is easy against them, they won't just give it away," Clayton said.
"We probably made their lives a bit easier too by giving them the ball back all the time, but Parkes are always tenacious."
