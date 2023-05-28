Twenty-four debutantes danced the night away with their partners at this year's flawless Debutantes' Ball, which, according to organisers, "went off without a hitch".
The 44th annual event organised by the Bathurst Highland Society welcomed 200 guests to Bathurst Panthers on May 27, 2023 at 6pm to soak up the "successful" night.
Although Debutante Balls are no longer strictly considered to be a young women's launch into society, the desire to have one remains high among Bathurst's youth.
"These kinds of events for the young women and men of Bathurst are absolutely flourishing. We have already got people on the list for next year," Bathurst Highland Society president Christopher Morgan said.
"It's not about people coming out into society like it was 150 years ago, it's about family and friends of those young people just showing support for them in their journey."
What is considered to be the secret to this year's success was the entertaining schedule, which included performances from the Parramatta RSL Caledonian Pipe Band and Argyll Ceilidh Band that fused with a night full of dancing.
"We put a huge amount of effort into teaching the debs and their partners 10 or 12 Scottish dances and reels. They had this expectation they were going to dance all night and that's exactly what they did," Mr Morgan said.
"It went off without a hitch, I can't think of anything that didn't go as planned."
Several thousand dollars was raised during the evening, which will be donated to a Bathurst charity, as has been done in past years by the society.
"This is just another example of how people in this community get together and just do wonderful things," Mr Morgan said.
The total sum raised is yet to be finalised while discussions on which charity receive the donation continue.
