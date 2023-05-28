Western Advocate
Bathurst Highland Society hosts successful 44th Debutante Ball

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated May 28 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 12:00pm
Bathurst's 24 debutantes dressed in white with their partners and special guests at Bathurst Panthers on May 27, 2023 for their ball. Picture by Phil Blatch
Twenty-four debutantes danced the night away with their partners at this year's flawless Debutantes' Ball, which, according to organisers, "went off without a hitch".

