CSU have been on the end of some bruising defeats to start their New Holland Cup season but the students were able to put those behind them on Saturday to record their first win of the year.
The hosts turned up ready to fire on Old Boys Day and survived a great back and forth battle with the Dubbo Rhinos to record an 18-16 win.
It's a massive turnaround for CSU against a side who annihilated them 60-0 back on the opening weekend of the season.
A missed conversion would be all that separated the two teams, who each scored two tries and kicked a pair of penalties.
CSU club president Sebastian Etheridge said that while the result is a welcome one for the team it shows a trend that's been prevalent throughout the start of the New Holland season.
"It was a massive game from the boys," he said.
"We went out there with pretty much the same team that we've put forward every week, so coming away with that result means a lot to the guys. Old Boys Day was definitely a driving factor as well in the win.
"Every team is struggling to travel in our competition but our boys and girls have been finally starting to gel a bit better together."
Each side traded a try and a penalty to leave the scores locked at 8-all at the end of the opening half.
CSU got off to a stronger start in the second half and were able to jump out to a 10-point advantage on the back of a converted try and another penalty.
However, a penalty and an unconverted try put the Rhinos right back in striking distance.
That led to a tense final 10 minutes of action for CSU as they looked to defend their way to a first win of 2023.
It's a cruel result for the Rhinos who also lost by two points a week earlier, going down 23-21 to the Narromine Gorillas.
CSU will hope the wins can keep coming when they travel to play the Mudgee Wombats.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
