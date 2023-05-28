Excited and full of energy is how 140 people embarked on a brisk walk along Bicentennial Park with their beloved dogs as part of the 29th Bathurst RSPCA Million Paws Walk.
The event, which doubles as a fundraiser, was held on Sunday, May 28 to raise awareness for animal cruelty and also serve as a timely reminder of the importance of animal care.
"The care of dogs is so important, and our branch helps a lot of people with those things, for example through CAWS which celebrated 20 years on Mother's Day," Bathurst RSPCA branch member Margaret Gaal said.
"This walk brings all of the people out here, even those who don't have a dog, because they know how important it is to have these types of events."
The walk also shone a light on the critical need for more locals to join community groups - including the RSPCA - which has only increased following years impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Through COVID, there was and continues to be a big increase in shelter animals, so we need community support more than ever. We are always looking for more volunteers," Bathurst RSPCA branch manager Danielle Loucos said.
The amount raised from the event was, at the time of publication, yet to be finalised, but all proceeds will remain within the Bathurst RSPCA branch.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
