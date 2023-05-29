Western Advocate
Photos

Photos taken at the 2023 Bathurst Debutante Ball held at Panthers

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated May 29 2023 - 10:32am, first published 10:30am
Sophie McAllan, Lily Kable, Josie Craig and Harriet Lowe at the Debutante Ball on May 27, 2023 held at Bathurst Panthers. Picture by Phil Blatch
Sophie McAllan, Lily Kable, Josie Craig and Harriet Lowe at the Debutante Ball on May 27, 2023 held at Bathurst Panthers. Picture by Phil Blatch

Dancing, tradition and a night jam-packed with entertainment.

