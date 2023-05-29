Dancing, tradition and a night jam-packed with entertainment.
That's what 24 debutantes and their partners were treated to on May 27, 2023 at Bathurst Panthers for their Debutante Ball.
Held by the Bathurst Highland Society from 6pm, the event welcomed the Parramatta RSL Caledonian Pipe Band, Argyll Ceilidh Band, Kim Dury's School of Dance, as well as 200 guests.
Slightly straying from the ball's traditional purpose, the event celebrated how the young women and men had begun to contribute to the Bathurst community through their interest and passions.
As part of the ball, all funds raised were to be donated to a local charity.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.