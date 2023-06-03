Cold weather was not enough to stop dog owners from pounding the pavement on a brisk Bathurst morning as part of an important community fundraiser.
Over 140 dog owners, and lovers, walked the Macquarie River Bicentennial Park path on May 28, 2023 as past of the Million Paws Walk.
Furry friends both big and small littered the pack as whispers among walkers spread the message about animal care from the Bathurst RSPCA branch.
A barbecue, raffle and free treats for dogs were among the activities at the event, with all funds raised from the walk to stay in the region to help local canines.
