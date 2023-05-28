IN by far the biggest test St Pat's have had in the early stages of their men's Central West Premier League Hockey campaign the Bathurst squad were able to come out 2-1 winners from Saturday's game against hosts Lithgow Storm.
Brandon Lloyd picked up a double for the Saints, scoring his second goal in the fourth quarter to put the visitors ahead after a gruelling and top quality game of hockey.
The Storm had come to their home ground determined to make amends for their 4-0 round one thumping against the blue and white at Bathurst.
However, it was Pat's who got on the board first during the second quarter of Saturday's game when Lloyd was well positioned to deflect a cross into the Lithgow goal.
Despite not having their best players available the Lithgow men looked like a far improved unit from that round one loss in Bathurst, and their efforts meant they didn't have to wait long to level the scores back up.
The teams continued to trade blows with no changes to score and the match looked destined for a draw late into the last term.
That changed when a breakdown in play from Lithgow allowed the Saints to make a quick counter attack, giving Lloyd an opportunity for the breakthrough which he didn't let go to waste.
Pat's survived a nervous end to the match - where the ball somehow didn't find its way into the Bathurst goal - and their win streak to start the season remained intact.
Saints captain Riley Hanrahan said wins in these close contests are the sort of results that stack up at the year's end.
"It was a really good game of hockey. It's such an important win for us in our competition too, to try and get that first place and the place in the grand final," he said.
"We only ended up scoring with a minute and a half to go, but in classic Lithgow fashion they had probably three shots in the last 10 seconds to try and even it up."
Hanrahan said the long standing deadlock in the game came about from great defence from both teams.
"It was 1-all for most of the game. There wasn't a real lot of give from either side, and their keeper made a couple of excellent saves," he said.
"They were down what I would call their 'big three' - Nic Milne, Brandon Horner and Taylor Dobel - but I thought they actually played better without them. They were structured so well ... and really took it to us.
"Credit to us though, because we had a fair few out, so we had Trevor Weal playing a full game at left half. He didn't give too much away and kept things very tight.
"We kept at it for the whole 60 minutes while keeping structure throughout. It wasn't an error-ridden game by any means. It was quite tactical and we were impressed by how we handled it."
