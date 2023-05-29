Western Advocate
Olivia Frisby and Mckayler Barnes enjoy metropolitan milestone thanks to $61 outsider

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 29 2023 - 11:07am, first published 11:00am
Trainer Mckayler Barnes and driver Olivia Frisby celebrated a metropolitan first on Saturday night when $61 outsider Kingston Shannon saluted. Picture by Racing at Club Menangle
Trainer Mckayler Barnes and driver Olivia Frisby celebrated a metropolitan first on Saturday night when $61 outsider Kingston Shannon saluted. Picture by Racing at Club Menangle

THERE were tears in her eyes but a very big smile on her face - Bathurst driver Olivia Frisby sprung a massive upset and at the same time posted the biggest win of her career on Saturday night.

Local News

