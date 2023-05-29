THERE were tears in her eyes but a very big smile on her face - Bathurst driver Olivia Frisby sprung a massive upset and at the same time posted the biggest win of her career on Saturday night.
The 18-year-old's bold driving move paid off as $61 outsider Kingston Shannon came from the rear of the field to snatch victory by a head at Menangle Park.
Even better was that the upset was both Frisby's first metropolitan win in the gig and Mckayler Barnes' first win at that level as a trainer.
"We were just like 'Oh my God, what the hell?'. We were both just gobsmacked," Frisby said.
"Look we didn't rate ourselves, we thought maybe if he got a good run then he could run a place.
"We definitely didn't think we could win, obviously coming down to Menangle after racing on smaller tracks is a big step. It was definitely very unexpected.
"She'd [Barnes] taken the horse down there a while ago and I think it's run a couple of placings, but she always just had no luck."
Frisby had driven seven-year-old gelding Kingston Shannon to victory for Barnes twice prior to Saturday night, but from a wide barrier eight draw there were not a lot of options.
The driver and trainer realised they would have to slot in further back in the field.
"She gave me instructions, but she wasn't very strict, she basically said to just work it out when I was out there because we were paying $61 and from the draw we thought we'd have to go back anyway," Frisby said.
Go back is what Frisby had to do.
As Georges Plains trainer-driver Bernie Hewitt led the way with his $2.30 favourite Always Thunder, Frisby slotted Kingston Shannon into the outside line of runners near the rear of the field.
With 400 metres to go Kingston Shannon sat in seventh, but soon after that Frisby made what was to be a winning move.
She launched the seven-year-old three wide from near the rear of the field through the final bend. There was a moment in which Frisby thought she'd set off to soon, but that doubt disappeared.
Kingston Shannon beat Hewitt's favourite out by a head in a career-best 1:53.1 mile rate.
"I thought I pulled out too early, because Menangle, it has a big home straight on it. When I pulled out I thought 'I've gone too early here', but once they were halfway down he was making ground on them," she said.
"Probably halfway up the straight I thought I was a chance.
"As soon as I went over the line I actually started crying. It was just a big thrill because we went down there obviously not expecting to win, they're the best ones I guess.
"Being back there the only thing I could've done was wait a bit longer, but at the time it just felt right. When you're back there it doesn't always go your way, some can't make ground when they're back, but he proved us wrong."
While Frisby had previously won at Menangle Park, given it was a Tuesday meeting it did not rank as a metropolitan victory.
Saturday's effort was the 35th win of her career and 10th this season.
"That was only my second Saturday drive at Menangle ... I just can't believe it really," Frisby said.
"I had another drive that night in race seven for Troy Williams, it was 100-1 and it ran fifth, so I'm pretty happy with that as well."
As for Barnes, she has previously won at metropolitan level as a driver, but was delighted to do it as a trainer with a horse she has a huge affection for.
"Oh my God does she love that horse," Frisby chuckled.
"I sometimes think too much, but whatever she's doing, she's doing a good job."
