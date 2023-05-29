Driver dies following single-vehicle crash at Forest Reefs

POLICE are preparing a report for the coroner after a man's death following a single-vehicle crash at Forest Reefs on Sunday.
Police and other emergency services were called to the crash at Dog Trap Lane, Forest Reefs, west of Millthorpe, at around 2.30pm, following reports a utility had left the road and stopped in a paddock.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle - a 63-year-old man - may have suffered a medical episode before his vehicle left the road.
Emergency services, including officers from Chifley Police District, attended and located the man, who had died at the scene.
As part of their investigations, police will now prepare a report for the coroner.
