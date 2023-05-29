Driver dies following single-vehicle crash at Forest Reefs

Western Advocate
Driver, 63, dies following single-vehicle crash at Forest Reefs

By Newsroom
Updated May 29 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 2:00pm
POLICE are preparing a report for the coroner after a man's death following a single-vehicle crash at Forest Reefs on Sunday.

