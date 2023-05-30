Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Night detour on Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange will go on longer

Updated May 30 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A number of sections of the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange have already been upgraded over a multi-year program on the road.
A number of sections of the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange have already been upgraded over a multi-year program on the road.

A NIGHT detour will remain in place for part of this week and next week as work continues on an upgrade to a section of the Mitchell Highway west of Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.