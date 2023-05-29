PANORAMA coach Ricky Guihot has admitted Saturday was just "one of those days".
In what was the first time clash since the two team's met at last year's Western Premier League (WPL) grand final, the Goats were held to a nil-all draw by Orange Waratahs at Proctor Park on Saturday.
On another day, Guihot admits his side might've scored five or six goals, but on Saturday it was the woodwork that denied Panorama on numerous occasions.
Regardless of the draw, Guihot was full of praise for his team.
"I couldn't be happier with the boys," he said.
"Like they hit the woodwork like eight times in two halves but they played some unreal football.
"It's just one of those games where it just doesn't go in the net.
"The attitude was great, the warm-up was great, the way they performed, the effort, I couldn't fault them. The ball just wouldn't go into the back of the net.
"On another day, it could've been a whitewash but it just wasn't to be."
Guihot reflected on some of the more memorable missed opportunities from Steven Long and Ryan Peacock.
"There was a ball coming into the box and Steven Long has side-footed the ball - perfect technique - right across goal because the defenders were running across," he said.
"Because he was running away, it was his back trailing leg, flicking up, as part of his run style, where the ball hits him in the heel and flicks it just wide.
"It just didn't sort of want to happen.
"Ryan Peacock hit one in the first half, where he was about 25 [metres] out and he sort of did a little half turn ad he's let absolute rip. I reckon the post would be still shaking out there.
"It was an absolute cracker of a shot, but half a ball to the left, it hits the inside of the past and goes in."
Defensively, Panorama leads the way with just four goals conceded in six games.
The Goats are also in second place, heading into a local derby with Bathurst '75, which will complete the first round of the season.
"I can't be happier with them," he said.
"The boys are on 11 points in second, four points behind '75. It'll make this weekend a big game.
"If you can get the points there, it brings you back within a point of them and hopefully someone can do a job against Spurs and then you skip a few points ahead of that chasing pack.
"With such a short season, you want to skip away. You don't want to drop points next weekend and let '75 get away and Spurs maybe overtake you because then, all of a sudden, you're back in the dog fight with a few other teams."
In other results, Bathurst '75 crushed Dubbo Bulls 9-1 in the first a triple-header at Dubbo's Apex Oval.
In the other two matches, Macquarie United and Barnstoneworth United finished level at 2-all and Orana Spurs defeated Barnstoneworth United 4-3.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.