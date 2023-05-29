Western Advocate
Home/National Sport/A-League
Photos

Bathurst '75 put nine past Dubbo Bulls in comprehensive Western Premier League win

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated May 29 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Press scored a hat-trick for Bathurst '75's 9-1 win over Dubbo Bulls on Saturday. Picture by Belinda Soole
Jack Press scored a hat-trick for Bathurst '75's 9-1 win over Dubbo Bulls on Saturday. Picture by Belinda Soole

BATHURST '75 has produced one of the most remarkable results in the Western Premier League (WPL) since is reformation, putting nine goals past a hapless Dubbo Bulls on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.