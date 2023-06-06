CHARLOTTE COOPER has a career in country music in her sights, and she is now one step closer to her goal.
She has been accepted into Australia's premier music program.
This program, known as the Junior Academy, offers an intensive residential course for emerging and talented performers and instrumentalists.
The junior academy accepts 21 people under the age of 18 each year. from all across the country.
It will be run in the first week of July from the country music capital of Australia - Tamworth.
This year, only three applicants were accepted into the program under the instrumental banner, and Ms Cooper was one of them.
"I'm going in it as a musician and an instrumentalist, so my role throughout the program will be to be the band for all the singer-songwriters, and get opportunities to play with all other 18 students," she said.
It's a once in a lifetime opportunity for Ms Cooper, who has been playing the guitar for only six years, and now has the opportunity to play for, and with, the best in the biz.
"Lots of cool people have come out of that program and are huge now, like Lee Kernaghan, and Travis Collins and Ash Dallas," Ms Cooper said.
"Now they're huge in the country music industry."
Golden guitar winner Ashleigh Dallas will be one of the group leaders at the program, and singer-songwriter and instrumentalist Liam Kennedy-Clark will be guiding Ms Cooper's group through the week.
Having the opportunity to learn from the best of the best is something that Ms Cooper said she is really grateful for, especially being able to network and build connections with like-minded people.
"That's where all the connections are made and all the networks," she said.
"I could be great, but I can't be great if nobody knows who I am."
This way, Ms Cooper can meet all the aspiring singer-songwriters, and hopefully reach her dream of playing for singer-songwriters.
"And then they will get super famous from there and I'll be able to be in their band and travel around with them," she said.
In the mean time though, Ms Cooper is set on completing her studies at MacKillop College, and continuing on to complete a Bachelor of education at Bathurst Charles Sturt University for 2024.
She also intends to continue to work for the Bathurst Academy of Music - the place where she both trains and teaches music
