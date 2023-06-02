Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Traffic switch at Raglan gets longer as Great Western Highway upgrade deadline looms

June 2 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The old, now empty lanes of the Great Western Highway (left) and new lanes near the Napoleon Street intersection at Raglan.
The old, now empty lanes of the Great Western Highway (left) and new lanes near the Napoleon Street intersection at Raglan.

TRAFFIC has moved to another new section of road at Raglan in the latest indication of progress on the upgrade to the Great Western Highway on Bathurst's outskirts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.