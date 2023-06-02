TRAFFIC has moved to another new section of road at Raglan in the latest indication of progress on the upgrade to the Great Western Highway on Bathurst's outskirts.
It also comes as the highway upgrade moves into the final straight as Transport for NSW continues to work on a deadline of the end of this year.
Traffic on the highway between Napoleon Street and the Bathurst Sheds site was moved to the newly constructed road this week, completing a three-kilometre traffic switch.
It follows both directions of traffic travelling between PJ Moodie Memorial Drive and Nile Street at Raglan moving to the new section of road back in December before the switch was extended to Napoleon Street.
The shifting traffic arrangements at Raglan echo the changes in mid-2016 as the end of the upgrade to the Great Western Highway through Kelso started to loom.
At the time, traffic was diverted on to two new eastbound lanes between Boyd Street and just east of View Street so that westbound lanes could be pulled up.
While work on the highway upgrade from Kelso to Raglan continues, the change in traffic arrangements approaching the Ashworth Drive roundabout remains in place.
The westbound lanes on the highway have been reduced to one lane for 250 metres on the approach to the roundabout at Ashworth Drive to, according to Transport for NSW, "manage traffic travelling around the work area east of Ashworth Drive".
Work started on the $45 million Kelso to Raglan project in January 2021 after a concept design for the upgrade was released in mid-2019 and the project was given planning approval in mid-2020.
The upgrade will create two lanes in both directions from Ashworth Drive to Napoleon Street, and two lanes eastbound and one lane westbound from Napoleon Street to the east of Ceramic Avenue.
Meanwhile, night work has begun on busy Gilmour Street at Kelso.
Transport for NSW says the work between Eleven Mile Drive and Hereford Street includes essential maintenance and asphalting to provide an improved road surface.
It says work began on Sunday, May 28, will be carried out at night between 7pm and 6am from Sunday to Thursday and is expected to take three weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Transport for NSW says single lane closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place during work hours.
Outside of work hours, variable speed limits will be in place and signposted accordingly.
