WHILE CSU Mungoes has returned to the winner's circle, Sunday's Woodbridge Cup has been marred by a nasty injury.
Mungoes were leading 40-6 at Diggings Oval when play came to a halt after an injury to Molong Bulls fullback Shannon Crouch.
The game was ultimately called off with 25 minutes remaining.
"It was all done in good faith to call off the game early," CSU coach Blake Armstrong.
"I was kind of on the opposite side of the field when it happened.
"I think they were just a bit worried about his neck area, which is obviously pretty important."
In terms of the result, it was much welcomed by the Mungoes' players, having suffered a 68-10 defeat to Mandilra and an 80-22 defeat to Condobolin in consecutive weeks.
"We knew that if we played our brand of footy, we'd get a result eventually go our way and that was the case on the weekend," he said.
"Our first set of the game, it almost felt like we were in training. We just did everything that we wanted to do well.
"We kind of went away from that for 20 minutes, which is something we tend to do and then we kind of fought our way back in and started playing how we wanted to play.
"That's when we started putting on some points, which is good to see."
It is CSU's second win of the season and has the students sitting in ninth after six rounds of play in 2023.
Leading into Saturday's game, it was an emotional occasion for CSU.
Teammate Blayze Piper-Hurst passed away during the week, with Saturday meant to be his debut for the week.
Armstrong said it was great to win the game for him.
"He was at training with us on Tuesday night and he had been training with us for the past couple of weeks now," he said.
"Saturday was meant to be his first game, so it was good to pay homage to him and his family and hopefully we did him proud."
Armstrong said he grew up playing Piper-Hurst through the juniors.
"A few of the boys like Bevon Sampson and Ray Sergeant both played with him going through the juniors," he said.
"There was a bit of a connection to him for a lot of us. It was very sad to him go."
CSU is next in action on Friday, with a game against Canowindra Tigers at Tom Clyburn Oval from 7.45pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.