Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Pictures from St Stanislaus' College and Diocesan Catholic Girls 50-year reunion

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated June 4 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S always nice to see familiar faces, is there anybody you recognise from the St Stanislaus' College reunion, class of 1973?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.