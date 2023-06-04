IT'S always nice to see familiar faces, is there anybody you recognise from the St Stanislaus' College reunion, class of 1973?
The Stannies men celebrated the golden days, with their golden reunion on the weekend of Friday, May 26, to Sunday, May 28.
The weekend acted as a joint 50-year reunion between Stannies, and the Diocesan Catholic Girls High School, which is now known as MacKillop College.
Celebrations began with a beverage and a catch-up at the Knickerbocker Hotel on the Friday evening.
This was followed by tours of both school campuses on the Saturday, and a dinner at the Bathurst RSL club that evening.
Alumni travelled from all across Australia to take part in the celebrations.
