IT'S taken 679 days, but Bathurst Bushrangers has finally felt the sting of an AFL Central West defeat.
The reigning premiers hadn't lost a game since a 10-point home defeat to Dubbo Demons on July 17, 2021.
In that time the club won consecutive grand finals against local rivals Bathurst Giants, but on Saturday at George Park 2, the team they defeated in the last two deciders broke their long undefeated streak 16-9-105 to 9-9-63.
Bushrangers captain Andrew James said the loss will help spur his side forward.
"We'll be using that loss to help us improve, moving forward," he said.

"We'll use it as a driving force to get everyone back to training, to buy back in.
"We have one more game and then the [June long weekend] break, but we'll use it to come back after that break with a bit more motivation."
The win for Giants draws them level with Bushrangers on 20 points, but the reigning premiers will maintain top spot for now, thanks to a superior percentage.
Saturday's loss brings an end to a 24 game winning run, but the streak is something James and the club is proud of.
"I'm really proud of the boys' effort from the past couple of years," he said.
"Last year we played really good footy and this year we've started really well.
"One bad week, hopefully we can start again and come back out and don't drop another game all year."
James admitted his team just wasn't up to scratch in the 32-point loss to Giants on Saturday.
"We were pretty untidy with the footy and we started really slow again, which was the same last time we played the Giants," he said.
"That's something we're trying to address at the moment, but we were untidy the whole game.
"To be fair, the Giants just wanted it more. They were hungry and they played really well.
"We were off the boil a bit. Our skills just weren't up to standard. That was pretty much it."
Bushrangers will return to the paddock on Saturday, June 3, against Orange Tigers.
A win would be the perfect way to head into the June long weekend according to James.
"We'll try and get all the boys, even the reserve grade boys, down to training and have a good week," he said.
"It should be a big Saturday for us, heading into the June long weekend break."
