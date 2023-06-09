Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Vivability Bathurst CEO Nick Packham heading to business delegation

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
June 10 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vivability chief executive officer Nick Packham heading overseas on June 16, 2023, to try and encourage Allied Health workers to join the team in Bathurst. Picture by Amy Rees
Vivability chief executive officer Nick Packham heading overseas on June 16, 2023, to try and encourage Allied Health workers to join the team in Bathurst. Picture by Amy Rees

A LACK of allied health workers in Bathurst has led the CEO of a local disability support service going abroad with the aim of recruiting new qualified team members.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.