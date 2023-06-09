A LACK of allied health workers in Bathurst has led the CEO of a local disability support service going abroad with the aim of recruiting new qualified team members.
Vivability Disability Service chief executive officer Nick Packham is preparing to travel to Ireland in what he hopes to be a three-pronged attack.
Mr Packham has been invited to attend this year's Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce business delegation, and he hopes the trip will lead to Vivability securing vital staff.
The Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce is a platform for business people to collaborate and further business objectives.
After conversations with the organisation's CEO regarding the difficulty of employing allied health staff, Mr Packham was invited to attend the event as a delegate and plans to pounce of the opportunities it could provide.
"So within the disability sector across the country, because of the size of the NDIS [National Disability Insurance Scheme], we literally don't have enough allied health professionals in the country," Mr Packham said.
"So it's a bit of a three-pronged attack, we're advertising in Ireland and the UK [United Kingdom] at the moment and we're hoping that there'll be people to interview when I'm there.
"Then I'm also meeting with the heads of the therapy schools in Belfast and Dublin to discuss a pathway for new grads to come to Australia to work."
With registered occupational therapists in England and Ireland also recognised in Australia, Mr Packham said it makes the process of employing them a little easier.
So the opportunity to attend the Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce business delegation has worked well in his favour.
While the priority is getting occupational therapists and speech pathologists to join the team at Vivability, Mr Packham said he would warmly welcome anyone interested in becoming a support worker to get in contact with him.
"So we're particularly interested in employing occupational therapists and speech pathologists ... But as part of this, if there are people who wanted to come as a gap year to Australia and work as a support worker, I'm happy to talk to those people as well," he said.
"I think Australia's a good opportunity for a lot of Irish professionals and even people that are wanting that gap year experience.
"We pay well and our sector now pays really well, so we're offering high wages and great conditions."
Mr Packham is also looking forward to the lunch that's been organised at a social enterprise cafe in Belfast.
He said he's really interested in looking at the cafe and seeing how they operate in comparison to Cafe Viva.
The Irish Australian Chamber of Commerce delegation runs from June 19 to June 30, with the event beginning in Belfast and finishing up in Dublin.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.