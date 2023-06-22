TAMEKA Kennedy has been taking country roads to find the place where she belongs - a place in the music industry.
And this road is now taking her to the NQ's Rock'N'Country Music Festival in Mackay, from August 18 to 20.
It is at this festival where Ms Kennedy will have the opportunity to showcase her singer-songwriter abilities, and her talents as a guitarist.
It will be Ms Kennedy's second time performing at the festival, after she was one of three competition winners in 2022.
The 2022 Reboot Competition called for competitors to submit a film of themselves playing an original song, to then be judged by a four-person panel.
Ms Kennedy was awarded one of the positions to play at the festival, and she made her way up to North Queensland for the first time.
It was clear that she certainly made an impression, as the festival has invited her to play again this year, where she will mix it with the best in the business.
Ms Kennedy will have the honour of opening this year's festival, which will be headlined by world renowned artists including Morgan Evans, Kasey Chambers, Shannon Noll and Adam Brand.
"It's an awesome opportunity," she said.
"I'll be heading up there and flying my band up, and we'll all get to play on the massive stage which is really cool, on the opening day."
Performing at the NQ Rock'N'Country Festival in 2022 is what set Ms Kennedy up on a touring trajectory.
"Since then I have picked up a lot of touring gigs, so I've been on the road pretty much every weekend since then," she said.
On these tours, Ms Kennedy performs as both a solo artist, and as a part of the bands of other famous musicians.
She currently plays the guitar for Golden Guitar winners Ashleigh Dallas and Catherine Britt, and it is by performing in festivals of this nature that she is able to further her career.
Having the opportunity to play for well-established country music sensations is all thanks to Ms Kennedy's dedication to the craft, and the networks this has created.
"When I was about 14 years old I picked up the guitar and I taught myself for a few years," she said.
"Then I started to do gigs and what not, and then I discovered the Bathurst Academy of Music."
After training at the academy for a few years, Ms Kennedy finished school, and was scouted to attend the Country Music Association of Australia.
This was where Ms Kennedy was able to develop professional relationships with people in the industry, helping her to advance in her own career, which is travelling further along the road to stardom.
Ms Kennedy is currently in the process of recording her debut single, which will be released in the coming months.
Anybody wanting to follow Ms Kennedy's journey can do so by following Tameka Music on Instagram or Facebook.
