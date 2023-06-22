Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst's Tameka Kennedy will be performing at NQ's Rock'N'Country

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
June 22 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tameka Kennedy performing on the Toyota Park Main Stage at the Tamworth Country Music Festival. Picture supplied
Tameka Kennedy performing on the Toyota Park Main Stage at the Tamworth Country Music Festival. Picture supplied

TAMEKA Kennedy has been taking country roads to find the place where she belongs - a place in the music industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.