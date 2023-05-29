A comprehensive guide to bringing your pet overseas

Moving abroad for work or retirement is increasingly common these days. Doing so certainly requires a spirit of adventure; it's not easy to leave behind family and friends and set off for a new life in a different country. There's a new culture to adopt, new people to meet, perhaps a new language to learn. Many challenges lie ahead.

If you have a pet, chances are you'll want him or her to accompany you on your new adventure. Needless to say, you want to do everything in your power to facilitate a safe, comfortable journey for your cuddly companion. This article will walk you through the process.

Pets on airplanes: how does it work?

The good news is that people travel with their pets every day with no issues. Airlines are generally quite good at accommodating pets on flights. What that said, some are better than others, and you'll want to check as many passenger reviews as you can before deciding on one.

Bear in mind that, unless your pet is a service dog (e.g. hearing or guide dogs), he or she cannot fly in the cabin with you. That could change in the near future, but only for domestic flights.

Different airlines have different regulations regarding pets. You may be able to include the crate containing your animal among your checked luggage. Otherwise it will have to be flown as cargo. Contact your chosen airline for the specifics.

Choosing a crate

Your pet will spend the duration of the journey in a crate. Obviously, the crate must be large enough to accommodate your pet; but it must also comply with regulations set by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). You can learn more about this by visiting the IATA website.

While it's not possible to eliminate the stress of air travel for your pet, you can minimise it by purchasing your IATA-compliant crate as early as possible. That way your pet has ample time to get used to being inside of it for long periods of time. Make the crate as comfortable as you can by adding blankets, bedding, toys, and anything else your pet is fond of.

Regulations by country

Regulations surrounding the importation of pets varies widely between countries. Some prohibit certain species while others disallow certain breeds. It is essential that you research your destination country's rules and restrictions well in advance of your travels. The last thing you want is to be told at the last minute that your pet cannot enter the country with you. Do your homework and make sure you fill out all the necessary paperwork.

Vaccines and microchips

Regardless of your destination country, you will be obliged to prove that your animal's vaccinations are all up to date. Certainly, your pet needs to be vaccinated against rabies. In addition, most countries require you to present a health certificate declaring that your pet is healthy and does not have any parasites.

In some cases, the health declaration is only valid if signed by a vet certified by a nationally recognised organisation. Certain countries also compel you to present a negative rabies titre test result for your animal. You may need to get your pet's documents notarised, legalised, and even translated. Again, it is incumbent upon you to determine these specific requirements.

As for microchips, many countries require incoming pets to be fitted with one. These devices contain details about your animal (including vaccination status) as well as your contact information, which can be cross-referenced with the paperwork you've filled out.

Even if the country in question does not require a microchip, you should get one for your pet anyway. If, God forbid, your pet is lost in transit, a microchip makes it much easier to recover him or her.

Quarantine

Your pet will almost certainly be quarantined temporarily upon arrival in your destination country. The duration can be anywhere from 12 hours to two weeks. So be prepared for it.

Further considerations

Most people are understandably wary of taking their animal companions on long flights. Make an appointment with your local veterinarian for the purpose of airing any and all concerns you may have. He or she will be happy to answer your questions and offer advice.

Note that anti-anxiety medications are commonly prescribed to help animals cope with the stress of a prolonged flight. Ask your vet about this.

Depending on factors like age and health, taking your animal with you overseas might simply be too big a risk, in which case you'll be compelled to find a new home for him or her prior to your leaving.