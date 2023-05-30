Western Advocate
News/Education

Bathurst's Isaac Prior and Lewis Glen receive $20,000 scholarships under Transgrid, CSU partnership

Updated May 30 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:30pm
Isaac Prior and Lewis Glen are studying engineering at CSU Bathurst.
A COUPLE of months ago, Lewis Glen and Isaac Prior were two-thirds of a team that had the honour of providing the final step in a public engineering challenge on the Bathurst CSU campus.

