PANTHERS A has kept its undefeated start to the new season intact, after downing its club rivals Mustangs.
Panthers had started the season with three consecutive wins against Out of Touch Phoenix (74-11), Collegians Mystified (32-28) and Superstars United (56-36).
Up against club rivals Mustangs, Panthers were too good, claiming a 49-30 win to go four from four.
Panthers captain-coach Maddi Johnson said it was a great result.
"We were really happy with it," she said.
"I think when you play the other Panthers side, there's always a bit of camaraderie but also competition.
"It was a bit tougher mentally but the girls were really good and we pulled out a good win in the end, so that was nice."
She said there was plenty of banter against Mustangs.
"It's a good fun game to play," she said.
"It's not too rough. It's a fun game and you can have a laugh.
"You've got to remember that you're still out there to play as well."
Johnston said she's impressed with how her team has played this year and is hoping to continue their fine form against Bulldogs Verdelho, before the June long weekend break.
"We've done really well this year, actually," she said.
"We've won all the games we've played so far, which is really nice.
"Hopefully we can beat Bulldogs, leading into the long weekend. We'll see how we go."
Johnston said she's got a great crop of players in her team, including a new interstate recruit.
"We have a new keeper Isobel Gilkes, from Adelaide, and she's just blitzed it this year," she said.
"We have Charlie Lynch and Talia Ruming, who have been really good in our mid courts."
In other round five results, Collegians defeated Out of Touch 76-14 and Superstars United defeated Nova Sky 51-28.
Bulldogs Verdelho had the bye.
Panthers currently lead the competition, ahead of Collegians in second and Bulldogs in third, while Superstars United rounds out of the top four.
In round six action on Saturday, June 3, Mustangs play Nova Sky, Bulldogs face Panthers and Out of Touch clash with Superstars United.
The Panthers A squad includes Abi Williams, Bronte Cullen-Ward, Charlee Small, Charlie Lynch, Clancy Best, Ella Muller, Grace Kemp, Isobel Gilkes, Kathryn Richardson, Thalia Ruming and Maddi Johnson.
