Your very own one of a kind home

10 Pioneer Street offers a truly unique lifestyle. Taking full advantage of a large block, the home also includes an outdoor pool, spa and shed. The current owners of the property have made significant improvements throughout the home with a fully renovated kitchen, new wiring throughout, and ducted heating and cooling. Jim said that he felt the perfect buyer for the home was a growing family looking for size, lifestyle and convenience of town amenities. "It's only minutes drive to the Bathurst CBD and a stones throw from my favourite coffee shop, the Brilliant Street Cafe," he said. "You truly get the best of both CBD living while also being in a private suburban cross street."

