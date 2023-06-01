Your very own one of a kind home

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday June 2: 10 Pioneer Street, Bathurst:
Positioned in a fantastic location, 10 Pioneer Street is the perfect opportunity to buy your new family home. Originally built in the 1980s, multiple additions have taken place by the current owners over the years with the property no providing room for everyone. The property itself is split level, houses multiple living zones, and is perfect for the growing family.
Listing agent, Jim Connors said it was a gorgeous family home that oozed warmth from the moment you pull up in the street. "People are intrigued to find what lays behind the white picket fence, and the location is second to none.
"Located in a street where it's only those that live there that enter it, it's a safe and inviting location where seldom you see property ever for sale," he said. "Its a special location only a short drive to shopping centres, schools and the university."
10 Pioneer Street offers a truly unique lifestyle. Taking full advantage of a large block, the home also includes an outdoor pool, spa and shed. The current owners of the property have made significant improvements throughout the home with a fully renovated kitchen, new wiring throughout, and ducted heating and cooling. Jim said that he felt the perfect buyer for the home was a growing family looking for size, lifestyle and convenience of town amenities. "It's only minutes drive to the Bathurst CBD and a stones throw from my favourite coffee shop, the Brilliant Street Cafe," he said. "You truly get the best of both CBD living while also being in a private suburban cross street."
An all-round surprise package, the home offers five spacious bedrooms, three bathrooms, and multiple living areas, making it the perfect home to come together as a family or be able to find your own private areas to retreat to. Thanks to the large, in-ground swimming pool and spa, it is also the ideal place for entertaining friends and extended family.
Jim said finding this sort of property in such a good location was a great prospect for buyers. "We truly feel this home is something special and urge all families looking to upsize to inspect.
"This one of a kind home truly is a testament to the owners and provides a special place to raise a family," he said. "One of my favourite features of the home is the sunroom located at the front of the home, and with its own access points, would act perfectly for those working from home."
