THE AWI (Australian Wool Innovation)-sponsored MerinoLink conference and inspection days in Bathurst and district should be of real value to both stud and commercial sheep breeders as they make crucial decisions for the future of their businesses and of their families.
During almost every week I'm told of reasons why a family are seriously considering exiting the wool industry and aiming to run shedding sheep for red meat production.
The reasons for this decision are always similar: lack of workers, cost of chemicals, mulesing being phased out and a general lack of interest in sheep and lamb work.
Meanwhile, the MerinoLink attendees love their industry, look after their wool harvesting team and have no intention of easing up on their Merino production.
The two-day involvement with dozens of Merino industry peers will be wool cocky's heaven to sheep breeding specialists.
LIVESTOCK markets seem to have consolidated at new levels that are roughly one-third below the boom values of 2022.
This is being referred to as normalising of trending conditions with national herd totals back to where restocker cattle will be available when needed.
Meat processors' margins should be in the black again and our cattle industry can now be seen as not being the most expensive in the world.
Meat and Livestock Australia managing director Jason Strong addressed the Angus National Conference in Tamworth recently.
"Our family sold crossbred feeder steers three years ago for $2250 per head and processors were claiming losses of $300 on each beast at the time," he said. "Keep in mind that we need the processors; if we don't have them, we're just running really cool zoos."
A SNAPSHOT of the sheep industry at the start of winter 2023:
RECENT sales of large portions of rural land have brought varied results, with dress circle properties bringing near record prices.
Interest on rural loans being above seven per cent has caused the bottom line on investment projections to look quite different, with a viable sized grazing property with good home and infrastructure, and costing $6 million, incurring $420,000 interest per annum.
Add on another $1 million for livestock and a full-time job at a factory looks wonderful.
The chilling forecasts of a nasty El Nino event in the late winter into spring must cause more deep breaths for the farming community.
A RELIABLE source tells me that the Member for Rocket Street, Rockley Larnach, is about to celebrate his 90th birthday.
He is one of Bathurst's original Living Legends, was a handy cricketer in his youth, was a successful farmer and grazier and is still as keen as ever.
If you stop to wish him birthday greetings, be prepared to be stopped for some time. Many happy returns, Rockley.
THERE are many complaints of alleged bias from ABC presenters on both radio and TV programs.
I doubt if many country people watch the ABC television shows; most probably don't even watch the news.
On radio, many of us listen to the radio shows from 5.30am to 7am and some are keen on the Country Hour at noon.
No-one needs to watch evening TV if they don't like the shows, but ABC rural radio has been the lifeblood of the farm community for generations.
TO see why Bathurst is such a great place to live, why not check out the many forms of junior sport on a Saturday morning.
Great fields to play on, lots of volunteers from all walks of life, very good organisers and young people loving their sport.
These youngsters are our replacements and they are great young Aussies.
THE lack of confidence in the world had a negative effect on the Australian wool market this week.
With fewer than 40,000 bales offered Australia-wide, there was only a 72.7 per cent clearance.
To give you an idea, with the dropping market, over 55pc of the West Australian fleece offering was passed in or withdrawn over the two days.
By the end of the week, the EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) had dropped 3.88pc or 49ac/kg to a level of 1214ac/kg.
Despite the lacklustre greasy wool market, apparel sales continue to grow in the USA, Germany, South Korea, Italy and France. China is seeing growth as well.
However, Japan is not growing at present.
Carding wools are very poor at present and there are some reports of carbonising mills working "short time" and delays in semi-processed product being taken up by some mills.
Let's hope that this product gets dragged through the supply chain sooner rather than later.
Week 48 sees an offering of 47,000 bales in a three-day series Australia-wide.
"THIS is embarrassing," the young doctor told a nurse, "I need to revise a lady's death certificate. I was in a hurry and I accidentally signed my name under 'cause of death'."
***
IN the Middle Ages, there was street dancing, wine festivals and orgies to celebrate the end of a plague. Is there anything planned in Bathurst for the end of the COVID pandemic?
SONG for the week: When I Dream.
