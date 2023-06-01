Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Expect plenty of Merino industry memories to be made during conference | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
June 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Severn Park blood ewes on a district property in 1990.
Severn Park blood ewes on a district property in 1990.

THE AWI (Australian Wool Innovation)-sponsored MerinoLink conference and inspection days in Bathurst and district should be of real value to both stud and commercial sheep breeders as they make crucial decisions for the future of their businesses and of their families.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.