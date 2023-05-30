Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Lachlan Hooper helps Junior Wallabies' pack dominate New Zealand

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 30 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachie Hooper in action for the Junior Wallabies in Monday's Test against the New Zealand under 20s. He and his fellow forwards were dominant. Picture by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images
Lachie Hooper in action for the Junior Wallabies in Monday's Test against the New Zealand under 20s. He and his fellow forwards were dominant. Picture by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

IT'S an age old a story of sporting rivalry that Bathurst rugby talent Lachlan Hooper has finally add his own chapter to - being part of an Australian side that beats New Zealand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.