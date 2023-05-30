IT'S an age old a story of sporting rivalry that Bathurst rugby talent Lachlan Hooper has finally add his own chapter to - being part of an Australian side that beats New Zealand.
On Monday afternoon in wet conditions in Wellington, Hooper marked his Junior Wallabies debut with a 34-26 win over the New Zealand under 20s.
Having been named as starting blindside flanker, Hooper's love for the sport and pride in the green and gold jumper was clear from the his performance.
He stood arm-in-arm with his team-mates on halfway before kick-off then ripped in.
It's a moment the 19-year-old had eagerly anticipated.
"I think it's a bit in the family that I've got a bit of hatred towards New Zealand with rugby, as is the case with most Aussies," Hooper said before his debut.
"I'd definitely love to go over there and put it to them on their home soil.
"Going to New Zealand, there's no better place in the world given the rivalry between Australia and New Zealand is so rich."
Hooper wasted little time in getting his hands on the ball, taking the first carry of the two Test series.
While he was penalised for not releasing, that just meant he knew he was in a contest.
From then on Hooper worked hard in defence, constantly trying to pilfer New Zealand ball at the breakdown.
After withstanding early pressure, Hooper and his fellow forwards asserted their dominance over the Baby All Blacks, especially monstering them in the scrum.
It was that scrum that set up the opening points via a penalty try, which helped the Junior Wallabies to a five-point lead at half-time and remained resolute after the break.
With the Junior Wallabies pack leading the way and winger Ronan Leahy bagging a hat-trick, the Baby All Blacks were stunned.
Hooper was subbed off late in the contest with around four minutes left on the clock.
"As a first hit out for the squad it was pleasing to transfer many of the things we were after and the players were determined to deliver," Junior Wallabies coach Nathan Grey said.
"Our set piece was dominant and laid a good foundation for our backs to create some opportunities and convert a few.
"Big recovery focus now as we look to emulate the five-day turnarounds that we will face at the JWC [Junior World Cup]."
The Junior World Cup is an event that Hooper aspires to be part of, so the Bathurst talent will be eager to impress again should he be named to start in Saturday's second Test.
It will be played at Wellington's Sky Stadium and will act as a curtain raiser for the Super Rugby Pacific clash between the Hurricanes and Crusaders.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.