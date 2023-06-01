A TRIP to buy a new car has resulted in a criminal conviction for a man who drove around with a woman thinking his court order had expired.
Glen Warren Manning, 50, of Bannerman Crescent, Kelso, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on May 17, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO).
Police were doing patrols of the Mitchell Highway in Bathurst about 11.15am on March 25, 2023 when they saw a white Holden Commodore drive past, police documents before the court said.
The car, which was being driven by Manning, was stopped by police on Stewart Street.
As officers spoke with the female passenger, and they mentioned they would be doing checks for an AVO, Manning said the order was "all done".
The court heard checks by police found the order was still enforced, so Manning was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court during sentencing that her client had travelled with the woman to buy a car, but there were "no concerning aspects" of the breach.
Magistrate Jennifer Atkinson, who noted Manning had stood before the court despite undergoing surgery hours before his appearance, said there were other ways to go about purchasing a car that wouldn't have resulted in an AVO breach.
"Hopefully we won't see you again in court," Ms Atkinson said.
Manning was placed on a community correction order for 12 months.
