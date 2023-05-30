WILL Sloan has filled many roles for the Bathurst Giants, but it on Saturday was his work inside 50 that helped to end one of the AFL Central West's more impressive winning streaks.
Sloan booted five majors as the Giants posted a 16-9-105 to 9-9-63 win over the Bathurst Bushrangers at George Park 2, handing their fierce men's tier one rivals their first defeat since July 2021.
They were Sloan's first goals of the season, but Giants coach Shane Broes said they were decisive.
"Will Sloan was the difference when we moved him up forward, he kicked five goals and he changed the game," Broes said.
"He's a versatile player Will, he can play any end of the ground, he's a very handy player to have in your team. If there's an area that needs fixing he can slot in and fill a role and he did that for us."
The Bushrangers went into the clash as the favourites given they had not only strung together four consecutive wins to start their title defence, but beaten the Giants already in 2023.
The Bushrangers won that match a fortnight earlier by 35 points.
However, this time around the Giants were able to not only start well, but maintained their intensity.
When the Bushrangers piled on pressure, the Giants didn't break.
When the game was there for the taking in the final term, the Giants went on with the job.
"When we played against them before we dished it out for one quarter and there was the broken leg incident and I think that had a little bit to do with it, but in this we stuck it out," Broes said.
"When they threw the challenge back at us we responded, which was really pleasing, in the past we probably haven't done that.
"We just went in there and wanted to play accountable footy, we wanted to play the way we like to play and maintain that for four quarters, which we did.
"With the young legs we have, we knew if we were thereabouts with them or a little bit in front that we could finish strongly. The opportunity came, that's is where we were, and the boys just ran the game out.
"What we lack in experience, we pick up for in pace and obviously our fitness."
It was the Giants' first win over their local rivals since July 3, 2021, a game in which they held on to win by seven points.
Last year the Bushrangers beat the Giants six times, including their triumph on grand final day.
But Broes still felt his men were capable of beating the Bushrangers. He was correct.
He hopes the confidence they gained from doing it will continue to drive them to good results this season.
"Some people might be shocked with it, but we're not," he said.
"The confidence will rise from that victory, but we're not going to get too carried away, it's only round six.
"But yeah, we will take confidence knowing we can play four quarters of good footy against them and that we can get over them.
"The boys were really pleased with their efforts and so were we. I also think we've got some more upsides from that, whilst we were with them all the quarters, I think we've still got a little more upside."
This Saturday the Giants will host the Dubbo Demons at George Park 1.
