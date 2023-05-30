Western Advocate
Home/National Sport/A-League

Bathurst '75 forward James Christie has eight games after six Western Premier League rounds

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
May 30 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WE'RE almost at the halfway point of the 2023 Western Premier League (WPL) season and there's a clear front runner in this year's golden boot race.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.