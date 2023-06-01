MORE than 20 of our local businesses have already signed up to participate in the Brighten Up Bathurst window competition.
We are encouraging businesses to help celebrate the magic of the Bathurst Winter Festival by decorating their store fronts in a winter theme which has the potential to draw the attention of thousands of festival fans who are visiting the city centre.
Tips for a winning display:
Registered businesses will receive a starter pack and displays will need to be up from July 1-16. Registrations are open until June 16.
For more information or to get involved, visit www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au
I ATTENDED the Country Mayors Association general meeting in Sydney last week.
It was an opportunity to meet with other mayors to learn about issues affecting regional councils around the state.
We also heard from a range of speakers and had the opportunity to review and set priorities for the association.
