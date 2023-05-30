DELIBERATIONS have begun for the 12-person jury who will decide the fate of a former Bathurst mayor at the centre of a blackmail trial.
Robert "Bobby" William Bourke was before Orange District Court on May 30, 2023 on day seven of the trial when the jury was released to begin deliberations about his involvement in an anonymous letter that demanded the resignation of councillor Jacqueline Rudge in March 2020.
Throughout the case's entirety, Bourke has stood firm that he did not know what was written by Bathurst businessman Darryl Leahey on the note (which said people were aware of Ms Rudge's history of mental ill-health and she should stand down).
Bourke previously told police he had organised for the letter to be posted to Ms Rudge's home at the request of his "friend".
Judge P Musgrave continued her summary of the case for the jury after the explanation was temporarily paused on Monday afternoon (May 29) shortly after closing addresses by the Crown and defence.
The jury were told to take a "calm and considered" approach to the evidence, with any reasonable doubt warranting an acquittal on both counts.
Should the jury find Bourke not guilty of sequence one (misconduct in a public office), they have been asked to consider sequence two (blackmail with intent to influence public duty) on the basis of a joint criminal enterprise: an agreement between parties to commit a crime.
Judge Musgrave reminded the jury that any verdict must be unanimous, unless otherwise approved by the court.
