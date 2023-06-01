THREE days into the winter of 2022, Bathurst limped to a top of 10 degrees.
There was no rain, a light northeasterly wind in the morning and a light northwesterly wind in the afternoon.
Nonetheless, it was a typical June day in a city where the long-term average maximum for the month is 12.3 degrees. And it was sandwiched by two similar (12 and 10.7 degree) days.
Fast forward 12 months and, as another winter unfurls on the Central Tablelands, Bathurst is embarking, amazingly, on a hot streak and is expecting a very different June 3.
The forecast for Thursday, as winter kicks off, is 18 degrees, Friday is expected to be a barely believable 19 degrees and Saturday, the third day of the month, is going to be the same.
If they eventuate, the 19 degree days will be almost seven degrees above the long-term average maximum for June for Bathurst and hotter than any day of winter 2022 expect its very end - August 31 (when the city reached 19.4 degrees).
This Sunday's seven-degree minimum will be more than four times the long-term average minimum for June (1.5 degrees) and Friday and Saturday's 19-degree maximums will be hotter than any day in the city since late April.
What a difference a year makes.
Around the region, Orange is set to hit 17 degrees on Saturday (that city's long-term average maximum for June is 10.5 degrees) and Dubbo will soar to a spring-like 23 degrees on Friday and 24 degrees on Saturday (Dubbo's long-term average maximum for June is 16.4 degrees).
For notable June weather at the other extreme, though, Bathurst needs only cast its mind back to the winter of 2021.
On June 10 that year, the city awoke to its best covering of snow since July 2015. Roads were closed and the city's amateur photographers scrambled into the streets to capture the scenes in white.
The Bureau of Meteorology had forecast snow to as low as 500 metres and it arrived in the early hours of that morning, settling particularly picturesquely on Mount Panorama.
