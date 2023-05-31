ARTISTS with a disability have a new platform in Bathurst to help sell their work.
Café Viva, which is owned and operated by disability support agency Vivability, has created an indoor dining space that doubles as a gallery.
Gallery Viva will be officially opened in a function on Thursday, June 1 at 5pm, with the event to feature the café's first exhibiting artist, Michael Hayes.
The opening night is open to the community.
Vivability chief executive officer Nick Packham said Gallery Viva was developed to help artists with disabilities share and sell their work.
"We believe strongly in creating opportunities for people with disabilities to not only have paid employment, but also economic participation," he said.
"Something like the gallery just gives us another option, another social enterprise, that can assist people with disabilities to make a living."
He said the gallery's first featured artist, Mr Hayes, is excited about the opportunity.
There are several artists Vivability is in contact with to exhibit their work, and people can expect to see those popping up over the coming months.
"At the moment we've got about three that we're speaking with, and we're certainly keen to hear from any artists with disabilities that are producing saleable art," Mr Packham said.
Visitors can step inside the new indoor dining space behind the café to see the artwork hung on the walls, all of which is for sale.
Anyone who sees something they would like to have can approach the café staff to arrange the purchase.
Vivability will receive a small commission, with that money used to support the ongoing costs associated with running the gallery and café, which itself employs 15 people with disabilities.
The café opened in September, 2022 and has grown substantially in less than a year.
An awning was added at the front of the building to make waiting more comfortable for customers, and the new indoor dining area will allow people to comfortably stay and enjoy their coffee in the colder months.
"We knew that we needed an indoor option with winter fast approaching now, so we made it just in time," Mr Packham said.
The next step for the café is a redevelopment of the kitchen to bring it up to commercial kitchen standard.
This will provide a space for the Viva Eats team to work from.
Viva Eats is Vivability's catering company, which provides opportunities for people with disabilities to work in hospitality.
A commercial kitchen will also allow Café Viva to commence a community lunch program, which will provide free meals one day a week for those in need.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
