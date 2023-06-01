THE Zig Zag Railway's first weekend back in operation in 11 years has been a huge success.
Six trips over the weekend were all sold out.
From train and history buffs to families with young children, the Zig Zag Railway was once again a great day out for all.
Volunteers of the Zig Zag Railway Co-Op have spent the past decade restoring seven kilometres of track built into the side of the Blue Mountains overlooking picturesque scenery and refurbishing steam locomotives to their original glory after multiple floods and fires destroyed the railway and workshop.
The NSW Government has made the restoration of the popular tourist attraction possible with $5 million in funding allocated to the project.
Visitors can arrive by car and begin their journey from Clarence Station or switch from the city train network to the Zig Zag at Bottom Points Station.
The next weekends of rides are filling up fast, so to secure your tickets, head to zigzagrailway.au/
COST of living has everyone tightening their belts at the moment and families are feeling the pinch the most.
The Family Energy Rebate is helping NSW families cover the costs of their energy bills, saving them up to $180.
If you are a NSW resident receiving your bill directly from your energy retailer and have been the recipient of the Family Tax Benefit (FTB) for the previous financial year, you can apply for the Family Energy Rebate online via Services NSW.
The 2022-23 Family Energy Rebate will close at 11pm on June 16, 2023.
