IT'S no secret that interest rates have been rising, and a lot of people are having to make some hard choices regarding their spending habits.
Since early June, the Reserve Bank Australia's (RBA) maintained its official interest rate to 4.1 per cent, a level not seen since early 2012, but it's not all doom and gloom.
For one retailer, an increase in interest rates hasn't stopped an increase in libido for customers.
Flirt Adult Store has seen a steady increase in customers since COVID-19 took hold, and there doesn't seem to be any stopping the upwards shift.
The interest in the adult store industry has only continued to build, and according to Jules Pearce, regional manager of seven Flirt Adult Stores, there hasn't been any decrease in sales.
"We've seen an increase," she said.
"Obviously with COVID, we went through the roof, just because people had nothing else to do.
"And when stores opened back up again we've just had an upward trend."
Ms Pearce believes that the sales spike during the pandemic can be narrowed down to one reason: the more sex you have, the more you want.
And Flirt has all the products you would ever need to make sure that you're having the best sex possible, and the service in store definitely makes people want to come back over and over again.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"We pride ourselves on the fact that we have got the staff, we have got the knowledge, and you can pick anything up and take it home straight away," she said.
"I find we get a lot of those repeat customers because they've got that good service the first time."
Between the 13 stores across NSW, Flirt has a loyalty base of more than 22,000 people, and the business also has a large online presence.
The heightened number of sales is something that Ms Pearce attributes to the overall importance of sexual health.
Scientific research has proven that having regular sex has a myriad of positive health benefits, including reducing blood pressure, increasing the levels of happy hormones in the body, decreasing stress, burning calories, and much more.
This is why Flirt Adult Stores stock a range of products that help to promote positive sexual experiences.
"It's not always about getting the bang for your buck, there are the helpful elements as well," Ms Pearce said.
"We're really big here on not just toys for fun and for pleasure, we do have a lot of products which help and encourage sexual wellness as well."
This includes a range of lubricants that cater for a variety of purposes, and male enhancement products.
There are spermicide free lubricants for those who are trying to conceive, and lubricants for women experiencing menopause.
"We also have a lot of guys that come in that experience erectile dysfunction and so there's creams and sprays and things like that," Ms Pearce said.
The store also sells products to promote safer sex practices.
"We have condoms so we can all protect ourselves, and oral dams and things like that," Ms Pearce said.
The Flirt Adult stores across NSW also work closely alongside a sex coach, who frequently runs workshops and classes that are open to the public.
Flirt Adult Store also has a well established online presence, so as to encourage anybody to check out their products online, if they are yet to find the confidence to enter a physical store.
Despite there still being a negative stigma in terms of adult stores, Ms Pearce said she would encourage everyone to go into a shop to see that it really isn't that scary.
"Go into a store, preferably one of ours, and have a look for yourself," she said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.