I AM writing to correct a number of comments made in the article Man's 'Castle' In Jeopardy (Blayney Chronicle, May 18, 2023).
Well before the approvals process started in 2018, McPhillamys established open, regular communication with the local community, particularly those who are close to the project area.
We have made considerable effort to stay in touch with, and meet the needs of, our near neighbours while respecting that a few have requested minimal contact with us.
The article inferred, a number of times, that McPhillamys may require residents to move out of their homes. There is no requirement for anyone to move.
There is also a suggestion that buildings will be damaged by site activities.
Scientific evidence indicates that the foundations of buildings in the area will not be affected by McPhillamys.
The evidence was compiled by independent experts then reviewed by the Department of Planning and Environment and the Independent Planning Commission.
Consent Conditions require McPhillamys to operate within limits that are in accordance with Australian Standards.
As an additional precautionary measure, Consent Conditions require Regis to offer baseline property condition reports (done by a suitably qualified, independent person) to property owners within two kilometres of the proposed pit excavation.
The total cost of the condition reports, which were offered to 29 property owners, is expected to exceed $100,000.
Despite Mr McIntosh's property falling just outside the two kilometre zone he was offered, and accepted, a baseline property condition report. It will be completed in the next couple of weeks.
All of the points raised in the article are addressed by over 150 strict consent conditions which will govern how the project operates and minimise off-site impacts.
Copies of the Consent Conditions were hand delivered to all near neighbours on April 18 and 19, 2023.
The number of positive local submissions to the Independent Planning Commission, combined with independent research, show that McPhillamys is well supported by the majority of the local community who believe it will benefit Blayney.
We remain committed to working with our neighbours and the broader community as McPhillamys moves toward development.
