SHE'S stood on the sidelines in rain, hail and snow - and even, once, arrived at the office at 4am to make a call to a Paralympian on the other side of the world.
It's that dedication that the Western Advocate - and the Bathurst sporting community - will miss as the newspaper's long-time sports editor embarks on a new chapter.
Anya Whitelaw has been the sports editor at the Advocate for two decades, turning up in all sorts of weather to thousands of sporting events, interviewing a myriad of people.
From a young kid starting out in the sport they love to athletes from Bathurst competing on the world stage, Ms Whitelaw has covered it. And it all began with a love for sports and writing.
At the age of six, stuck inside on a miserable, rainy day, a young Ms Whitelaw occupied herself by creating her own little newspaper.
Clearly, this was a sign of what was to come.
Growing up in the small town of Eden, NSW, with a population of only a few thousand people, Ms Whitelaw participated in a range of sports.
So when it came time to start thinking about a career, it really was a no-brainer.
"I've always liked sport and I've always liked writing and I can remember going through high school and getting to the point where they get you to think about what career path you want to follow," Ms Whitelaw said.
"There were lots of things I was interested in ... but when I discovered sports journalism, as soon as I saw that course, I knew that's what I wanted to do."
After graduating from university, Ms Whitelaw secured her first job at the Eden Magnet - her local newspaper - before moving to Griffith to work as a sports journalist for The Area News.
Within six months, Ms Whitelaw was promoted to sports editor and spent three-and-a-half years with the Griffith paper before a job at the Western Advocate was advertised.
With Bathurst being a daily newspaper, and a bigger city, Ms Whitelaw jumped at the opportunity and couldn't be happier with her decision to make the move.
"When I came to Bathurst, I knew two people through my job here," she said.
"So because of the sporting community, I now know so many more people than that and they're not just acquaintances, a lot of them are really close friends, and that's come through sport."
Not only has Ms Whitelaw met some great friends through both reporting on and playing sport, she has been lucky enough to interview some real superstars.
Australian cricketer Trent Copeland, Tour de France competitor Mark Renshaw and Paralympian Toireasa Gallagher are just some of the big names Ms Whitelaw has interviewed who have called Bathurst home.
"When the Athens Olympic Games was on and Toireasa Gallagher was riding in the Paralympics, I remember going to the office at 4am - because of the time difference - to make a call, because I had to use the landline," she said.
"I scared the bejeebers out of the cleaner because they weren't expecting someone to come in at 4am."
It's through meeting, interviewing and building rapport with the athletes in Bathurst - whether competing at a professional or social level - that Ms Whitelaw's love for sport grew even more.
She has also had the opportunity to do stories on national and international sportspeople and teams who have come to Bathurst, opportunities she never imagined when making the move from Griffith.
"Before I came here, Bathurst in my head was car racing. I grew up watching the Top 10 Shootout on TV at home, so that's what's always in your head," she said.
"But when you get to Bathurst, you realise just how big a sporting community it is."
One interview that really stands out for Ms Whitelaw was when she got the chance to speak with Ben Collins - the man behind the white mask, known as The Stig on the television show Top Gear.
Being a big fan of the show, Ms Whitelaw was very excited to have the opportunity to interview Mr Collins when he competed in the 2009 Bathurst 1000.
However, his identity as The Stig was a secret at the time, so she was under strict instructions not to mention that in the article.
What she was able to talk about, though - in addition to the Bathurst 1000 - was his involvement in the James Bond movie Casino Royale.
"They crashed a number of Aston Martins for the movie - they're beautiful cars - so we talked about that as much as the Bathurst 1000," Ms Whitelaw said, laughing.
"I've met a lot of really talented sports men and women over the years but he's one I asked [our photographer] Chris to get a photo of us together."
Bathurst has attracted many sporting superstars and events during Ms Whitelaw's career, including the Wallabies, multiple NRL games, Super W women's rugby matches, top cricketers and more.
But it's the locals kicking goals - literally and figuratively - that hold a soft spot in her heart.
Interviewing a young kid and seeing the excitement on their face when they view themselves in the newspaper for the first time, then watching them grow and following their journey are some of Ms Whitelaw's favourite memories.
And she values the relationships she has built over the years with the sporting community in Bathurst very much.
"For a lot of people, if you know someone through work, there's not that level of personal investment," Ms Whitelaw said.
"But I'm sitting at home watching these people on the TV and yelling because I'm proud of them.
"It sounds silly because I'm a reporter, I'm not their teammate, but I'm proud of them because they come from Bathurst and you like to see them do well."
While being afforded the opportunity to report on some amazing events, Ms Whitelaw has also seen and reported on the heartbreaks and tragedies.
From the shattered team captain or coach after losing a grand final, to the deaths of sporting stars associated with Bathurst, Ms Whitelaw has written her fair share of tough stories that pull on the heartstrings.
But it's through the relationships she has developed that she can ask the hard questions and share the stories of heartbreak - because people trust her to do the story justice.
Whether it be a long day in the office or a cold, challenging night standing on the sidelines, Ms Whitelaw's dedication to her job and the Bathurst sporting community has always been second-to-none.
So while she may be saying "so long" to her Western Advocate family, her love for sport will always remain.
"I'm never going to lose my passion for sport, because for me this was more than a job; I guess you could almost say it's a lifestyle," Ms Whitelaw said.
"It's been an absolute privilege the way the Bathurst sporting community has helped me.
"When I came to Bathurst I knew two people, and now I know so many more and some are really good mates.
"You just meet some amazing people."
Like any job, Ms Whitelaw said there's been plenty of stressful days, but her colleagues always helped her get through.
"Sometimes journalism can be highly stressful and intense - anything where there's deadlines and anything where you strive for accuracy," she said.
"But you get through it in the newsroom because you're working in an environment where everyone else is dealing with that.
"I've had my moments of frustration, but then I've also had moments where I've laughed myself silly."
Ms Whitelaw has now wrapped up a 20-year career as the Western Advocate's sports editor, and is looking forward to the next chapter.
While sad to say goodbye to her workmates - some of whom she's worked with for the past two decades - the time has come to embark on a new adventure.
So for all the articles Ms Whitelaw has written and the stories she has told, it's now time to tell hers.
