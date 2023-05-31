A FINE showing for Australia's over 40s team earlier this month is just another step towards Jaden Ekert's goal of a Masters Hockey World Cup call-up.
The former St Pat's weapon represented Australia over 40s in all three of its matches against its New Zealand counterparts, claiming a 3-0 whitewash series win in the Trans-Tasman Masters Challenge at Christchurch.
Ekert, who played first grade hockey in Brisbane for years before moving to Bathurst, said pulling on the Australian jerseys was a fantastic experience.
"We won the series 3-0. It was pretty convincing in the end," he said.
"The whole experience was really good.
"Look, I went in open minded and I was pretty blown away with how it all was."
The outing for Australia's over 40s side is just one of a number of step towards Ekert's goal of representing his nation at the Masters Hockey World Cup.
He made his Sydney first grade debut with Norwest Strikers this year, scoring a goal in his debut match against Manly, in a 4-1 win.
"The hockey is a bit different down there, like the style is different down in Sydney to what we do out here," he said.
"Tactically it's a lot different. The speed they play at, it's quite quick.
"You're playing against guys who were in Hockey One or have been in the Kookaburras squad.
"It's a different level but it's extremely enjoyable."
Because Sydney's first grade competition is played on a Saturday, he can no longer play for St Pat's in the Central West Premier League Hockey.
And while he no longer plays for the blue and whites, he's still keeping tabs on their undefeated start to the season.
"Just with all the commitments and my daughter's hockey, it was a hard decision [to not play with St Pat's] but I had to make it," he said.
"I love playing with the Pat's boys and they're travelling well, which is nice to see."
St Pat's are next in action on Saturday, June 3, taking on Parkes United at home.
The boys won't be back in action for another fortnight.
