FEWER patients are being treated within the recommended time after presenting to Bathurst Base Hospital's emergency department, according to newly released statistics for 2021-22.
However, Western NSW Local Health District chief executive Mark Spittal says 2021-22 was "one of the most challenging periods in the recent history of health systems worldwide" and he has praised the emergency department staff at Bathurst for more than rising "to the significant challenges that faced them and the community".
Mr Spittal also says Bathurst Hospital's emergency department staff started treatment on time for a significantly larger number of patients than the average across hospitals in its peer group, in all triage categories, during that timeframe.
The statistics for 2021-22, among others, have been made public in the release of the latest MyHospitals update from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW).
The update includes fresh data for the 12-month reporting period in 2021-22, along with equivalent data from the previous nine reporting periods.
THE total number of presentations to the Bathurst Base Hospital emergency department dropped from the 2020-21 reporting period to 2021-22.
In the last reporting period, there were a total of 39,278 presentations, while in 2020-21 there were 47,193 presentations after a dramatic increase in non-urgent presentations over those 12 months - 21,439 people compared to 4992 in 2019-20.
The AIHW noted how COVID-19 affected hospital presentations and admissions across the state.
"Emergency presentations have increased over the last five years, from 8.01 million in 2017-18 to 8.79 million in 2021-22, representing an average annual increase of 2.3 per cent per year," it said.
"However the number of presentations fluctuated during the years that were affected by COVID, decreasing in 2019-20 and increasing again in 2020-21."
The data for Bathurst Base Hospital also showed a slight increase in presentations categorised as emergencies in 2021-22, the number up 3.4 per cent from the previous reporting period to 3059.
Generally, the number of presentations categorised as an emergency in Bathurst has been up year on year.
The only significant exception to that was in 2019-20 - coinciding with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic - where presentations dropped by 263 patients compared to the previous 12-month period, and then grew by more than 500 in the next.
THERE was a time in Bathurst (2016-17) where 99 per cent of patients were seen on time in emergency situations, but that number has since dropped to 78 per cent, which is also down four percentage points from 2020-21.
The last time the figure was below 80 per cent was eight years ago in 2013-14, where 75 per cent of emergency patients were treated within the recommended time.
In 2021-22, patients commencing treatment within the recommended time was down in all categories except for resuscitation, where all patients were seen within the recommended time.
The median time patients departed the emergency department, whether admitted or not, in 2021-22 was two hours and 10 minutes.
This was an increase of 54 minutes from the previous reporting period, but in line with the time spent in emergency departments over the last decade, which fluctuated between two hours and one minute to two hours and 30 minutes.
WESTERN NSW Local Health District chief executive Mark Spittal said he was "hugely proud of the dedication and hard work of our entire district's workforce including all of our emergency department staff during 2021-22, which was one of the most challenging periods in the recent history of health systems worldwide".
"During the 2021-22 period there was disruption to the health system due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including both the Delta and Omicron variants," Mr Spittal said.
"The emergency department staff at Bathurst Hospital more than rose to the significant challenges that faced them and the community.
"During that timeframe, Bathurst Hospital's emergency department staff started treatment on time for a significantly larger number of patients than the average across hospitals in its peer group, in all triage categories.
"In the emergency category specifically, Bathurst Hospital's emergency department staff outperformed peer group results by more than 10 percentage points.
"This is a huge achievement and one that I, as chief executive, and the staff at Bathurst Hospital are immensely proud of."
The health district said that, in addition to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare MyHospitals Update (Admitted and Non-admitted patient care 2021-22), the Bureau of Health Information's (BHI) Healthcare Quarterly reports also provide statistics on Bathurst Health Service's performance during the period from July 2021 to June 2022.
In all four quarters measured across 2021-22, the number of patients who started treatment on time at Bathurst Health Service overall was significantly higher than the peer group average and the state-wide average, according to the health district.
Additionally, across all triage categories the number of patients who started treatment on time at Bathurst Health Service was also significantly higher than peer group results in all four quarters measured, the district said.
It said this was particularly true of patients in triage category two (emergency), which was also higher than the NSW result in all four quarters of 2021-22.
The latest Healthcare Quarterly report is due to be released on Wednesday, June 7.
The health district said Bathurst Hospital also performed strongly in the BHI's Emergency Department Patient Survey 2021-22, which reflects the experiences of 1368 people who attended the district's emergency departments during that timeframe.
More than nine in 10 patients (92 per cent) rated the care they received in the emergency department at Bathurst Hospital as either "very good" or "good", compared with 87 per cent across hospitals of a similar size.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
