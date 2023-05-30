IT was all about James 'the conqueror' Church and Bailey 'the brilliant' Honeyman in the latest round of tennis at the Eglinton Tennis Club.
Current open singles and doubles club champion Church and young gun Honeyman glided round the court like Torvil and Dean as they shone for Team Lager.
They were the only two amongst the 10 players to take to the court who won all of their four sets for Team Lager. It helped to steer their side to a brilliant victory over Team Cerveza seven sets to five, 56 games to 53.
Substitute Church was in hot form for Team Lager as he carved up his opponents with his dominant net play and crafty style of tennis, doing the damage in his 6-1, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 set wins.
Honeyman was in cruise control as he let his racket do the talking in his 6-1, 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 set wins. Honeyman will be the danger player to watch come finals time.
Harry Dang, Kevin Tree, and Joe Cavelleri battled on gamely all day, showing glimpses of brilliance in their sets.
The second match saw Team Pilsener beat Team Indian Pale Ale seven sets to five, 65 games to 56.
Jason Molkentin was remarkably going for his 13th set win in a row for Team Pilsener, but his run came to an end as he and partner Brook Lynch were beaten by Church-Percy Raveneau duo 6 -3.
Then Molkentin and partner Curtis James Booth were beaten by the combination of John 'slugger' Bullock and Raveneau 7 -6.
Well folks that's the wrap of another day full of champagne tennis at the biggest little club in the west.
Good hitting.
