Charlotte Shoemark and Poppi Stephen to play at School Sport Australia National Cricket Championships

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated June 1 2023 - 11:43am, first published May 31 2023 - 5:00pm
Bathurst duo Charlotte Shoemark and Poppi Stephen are about to head to Darwin for the School Sport Australia National Cricket Championships. Picture supplied
THEY'VE earned the right to wear blue, now Bathurst duo Charlotte Shoemark and Poppi Stephen are aiming for gold when they play at the School Sport Australia National Cricket Championships in Darwin.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

