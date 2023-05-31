THEY'VE earned the right to wear blue, now Bathurst duo Charlotte Shoemark and Poppi Stephen are aiming for gold when they play at the School Sport Australia National Cricket Championships in Darwin.
It was more than two months ago that star all-rounder Stephen and brilliant opening bat Shoemark learned that they would line up for the NSW PSSA Girls Cricket representative side.
But now, as they join Dubbo's Lily Railz and their other Sydney-based team-mates at a training camp before flying out for Darwin, the enormity of their selection is sinking in.
For Shoemark, who carried her bat for Western a number of times at the New South Wales carnival, it is reward for lot of hard work.
"I'm very excited, but also a little bit nervous," she said.
"It hit me a couple of weeks after I got selected that I actually was representing New South Wales.
"It's all just building yourself up with hard work, I don't think people see that. They just go 'Two little girls made it', but they don't see that work that goes in behind it.
"There are a lot balls faced in the nets, a lot of balls."
As for Stephen, who made three half centuries and was Polding's leading wicket-taker, there's plenty of pride as well.
Pride and the chance to rub it into her brother Cooper - himself a talented cricketer - that she gets the chance to represent NSW first.
"I didn't really know how big it would be on the night we got selected, but a couple of weeks it later started to hit me that I was going to represent New South Wales," she said.
"I kind of have been giving it to my brother that he hasn't had this opportunity and I have before him.
"I never expected it. But it popped up once in a dream that I'd be captaining Australian, not New South Wales.
"There wasn't anyone I knew in that team in it [dream], they were all randoms, but I was co-captain of that team with my friend Lily Railz as well."
Naturally both Shoemark and Stephen would love to one day go on to play for Australia.
Both have met and look-up to Orange star Phoebe Litchfield who has gone from local sides to national duties, while they have other cricketing idols too.
For Stephen it is talented Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne, for Shoemark it's all-rounder Ash Gardner.
"I like Phoebe Litchfield and I love Ash Gardner, she's so nice. She just bats with intent and wants to score," Shoemark said.
Batting with intent and scoring is what both aim to do in Darwin.
The NSW PSSA side has a strong record at the tournament and it's one that they aim to build on.
"Our coaches said to us 'No pressure, but we haven't come out with a bronze, just silver and gold'. So yep that is pressure," Stephen laughed.
"It's all about getting ready for me, I like putting on my clothes and having it all organised. But I reckon the coolest thing will be putting on the baggy blue.
"It goes from baggy green for Bathurst, then baggy blue for New South Wales and maybe one day even a green one for Australia."
"For me facing the first ball is what I'm most looking forward to and not getting out hopefully," Charlotte added.
While the pair, who also play representative cricket for Bathurst, have both worked hard on their games to prepare for the Darwin tournament, they are also enjoying getting to know their new team-mates.
Each player was presented with a booklet which has player profiles in it, while at the camp their training has had a familiarisation focus.
"They made us pick somebody we didn't know and do some fielding and some drills with them and get to know everybody a little bit better," Shoemark said.
"Then we had to pick a partner and do running between the wickets with them and we had a bit of a net session too," Stephen added.
The School Sport Australia National Cricket Championships at Darwin will run from June 3 to 9.
