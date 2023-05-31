FORMER Bathurst mayor Robert "Bobby" William Bourke will be sentenced in early September after he was found guilty of misconduct in public office following a seven-day trial in the Orange District Court.
The 12-person jury handed down a decision just before midday on Wednesday, May 31, having gone into deliberations the day prior.
The jury accepted the Crown case that Bourke and his friend and campaign manager Darryl Leahey were part of a joint criminal enterprise to blackmail then-councillor Jacqueline Rudge.
Mrs Rudge received an unsigned letter in March 2020 telling her to stand down from her position on council within seven days or her history of mental ill-health would be aired publicly.
Throughout the trial, Bourke stood firm that he did not know what was written by Bathurst businessman Mr Leahey in the letter.
Bourke previously told police he had organised for the letter to be posted to Mrs Rudge's home at the request of Mr Leahey.
Having handed down the guilty verdict, the jury were thanked by Judge Musgrave for their role.
Judge Musgrave said that without the jury, "the justice system could not function".
Defence barrister Skinner then requested a pre-sentence report for his client, which Judge Musgrave indicated would take six to eight weeks to prepare, taking the sentencing to August, at the earliest.
She said the sentencing matter could be put over to either Orange or Bathurst.
With Mr Skinner unavailable for the whole of August, the matter was put over for sentence in the Bathurst District Court on September 8 at 9.15am.
