Jury returns finding in former Bathurst mayor Bobby Bourke's trial

Updated May 31 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:00pm
Bobby Bourke leaving Orange District Court at the beginning of the seven-day trial.
FORMER Bathurst mayor Robert "Bobby" William Bourke will be sentenced in early September after he was found guilty of misconduct in public office following a seven-day trial in the Orange District Court.

