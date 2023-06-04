Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Rachel Therese Coles convicted in Bathurst for driving charge

By Court Reporter
June 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A police officer holding an oral drug fluid test. File picture
A police officer holding an oral drug fluid test. File picture

DRIVING with 'meth' flowing through her blood stream has come at a cost for a woman, who has been fined over a thousand dollars for the offence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.