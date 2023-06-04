DRIVING with 'meth' flowing through her blood stream has come at a cost for a woman, who has been fined over a thousand dollars for the offence.
Rachel Therese Coles, 36, of Bannerman Crescent was convicted and fined $1500 in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on May 24, 2023 for a charge of driving with an illegal drug in her blood.
Court documents state Coles was behind the wheel of a gold Holden Commodore heading along Havannah Street in Bathurst about 3.15pm on January 14, 2023 when she was stopped by police for random testing.
Police approached Coles, who had a teenage passenger at the time, and subjected her to an oral drug fluid test, which came back positive for methamphetamine.
The court heard Coles was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where she gave a second positive result for the drug, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Police checks in the RMS system which showed Coles had four prior convictions of the same charge within the span of 14 months.
Magistrate C Farnan found the charge against Cole proven, and in addition to the fine, disqualified her licence for 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.