ELLA Campbell is one of more than 100 Year 12 students in Bathurst who can breathe a little easier heading into the HSC, as she has received an offer of early entry into university.
Charles Sturt University was one of the first universities in the country to make early entry offers for 2024, with more than 2000 positions being offered during May.
Of these 2000, more than 100 were offers made to Bathurst students from secondary schools across the diocese, and MacKillop College student Ella Campbell, was one of them.
She has accepted the offer, and will be studying a bachelor of business at the Bathurst CSU campus in 2024.
This will allow her to take the next steps of her life, without the burden of the unknown, and the stress of Higher School Certificate (HSC) pressures.
"I have always been the type of person to stress so much about after school ... but I feel like having the early entry has really taken that off my back and I know that it's the same for a lot of people," Ms Campbell said.
"It just makes me really relieved."
This relief has also been mixed with excitement for Ms Campbell, who has spent time in the past few months getting to know the campus, and falling in love with it bit by bit.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Ms Campbell worked as a cleaner on the grounds, where she would alternate between early morning shifts before school during the week, and day shifts during school holidays.
"I used to clean here and I just remember walking through and I was just so in love," she said.
"My shift, was just cleaning the offices and the lecture rooms and ... the dorms and things like that ... it was just cool to see. It was very eye-opening."
Another thing that Ms Campbell is excited about - the endless possibilities that come with a business degree.
"I just feel that it's a very broad thing to study, and there's a lot of opportunities with that degree, which I like because I'm not completely set on what I want to do," she said.
"It gives me a lot of variety."
Adding to the appeal of a business degree, is the fact that the majority of subjects required to complete the course can be studied on campus as opposed to online.
Though Ms Campbell is currently unsure as to whether many of her friends will be studying at the Bathurst campus, she does know that several of her friends have been accepted into CSU Port Macquarie and Wagga Wagga.
Ms Campbell said she was very happy for her friends to be accepted into these universities, and looks forward to visiting them in the future.
CSU will offer a second round of early entry positions, with applications for Round Two closing on June 30.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.