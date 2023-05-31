Coffee, collectables and more at upcoming Riverside Markets

THERE will be a food van, coffee trailer, handicrafts, collectables and knitwear when the monthly Riverside Markets are held this Saturday, June 3.
Markets organisers say Pymble Public School will be performing and FoodWeDo, Izabela's Bakery and OMG Donuts will all be offering delectable treats.
The markets will be held in Berry Park from 9am to 1pm.
Money raised through the markets is used by the Lions Club of Mount Panorama to put back into the Bathurst community.
Visit the Riverside Markets Bathurst Facebook page for more information.
